Bad news for Edge of Tomorrow 2

It has been speculated for some time that they will make the movie Edge of Tomorrow 2, but now we have a rather negative update.

In 2014 the first installment directed by Doug liman and starring Tom cruise, Emily blunt, Brendan gleeson Y Bill paxton. The film was somewhat successful, raising more than $ 370 million on a budget of $ 178 million. Since then it has been speculated that they will Edge of Tomorrow 2 (Live Die Repeat and Repeat), but now it seems that the project is quite far from happening.

Curiously both the director and the stars Tom cruise Y Emily blunt have expressed an interest in doing Edge of Tomorrow 2, although now the actress Emily blunt has confirmed that there are many problems to get the sequel forward. To begin with, there is incompatibility of agendas, since everyone is involved in multiple projects, and the budget is too high. Because now the studios cannot spend so much money on their films, because theaters are not at 100% capacity.

“Honestly, I think the movie is too expensive. I just don’t know how we will do it. ” Shared Emily blunt in a recent interview.

Luckily the director Doug liman believe that if it is possible that we see Edge of Tomorrow 2.

“It’s one of these things where if Tom, Emily and I said: We’re ready to pull the trigger on this script, the movie gets done. This is basically how Hollywood works. The stars are the guardians. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it will happen. “

“For the first movie, the script wasn’t there when we started shooting. Tom and I often laughed at this, that during the preparation of that film we said to ourselves: There is nothing like an imminent start to filming to push for the right script. And then while we were shooting the movie, we were saying to ourselves: There’s nothing like an imminent closing date to really push to finish the script. Then when we’re editing the movie, we think: There’s nothing like an imminent release date that forces you to get the script right. They are really great and imaginative movies. “

What is this story about?

The movie On the edge of tomorrow it was based on the manga All You Need Is Kill. This story took place in the not too distant future in which the planet has been invaded by an extraterrestrial threat, although a soldier was granted the supernatural ability to be able to come back to life and relive that day every time he was killed. This allows you to uncover the enemy’s weakness through repeated trial and error.

Do you want to see The Edge of Tomorrow 2? Leave us your comments below.