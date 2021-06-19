Bad Movies, John Cena Reveals Why He Filmed So Many Of Them | .

The famous fighter John Cena has participated in many films and is preparing to participate in big projects that will surely be a success.

However, not all of them were rosy, because not all the films he has made have been good, in fact most of them have been bad movies considered this way by critics.

In addition, the same fighter confesses that before he did not feel with the vocation to be actor, something that over time he has learned to love.

This is how the wrestler revealed that he was first acting solely for commercial convenience, he was supposed to Steve Austin would star The Marine but I didn’t want to make the movie. It was there when Cena agreed to carry out the project to be able to sell more seats at the events of the Wwe.

Although it is not known if the results were favorable or not in fact John only had two weeks to prepare for the leading role. We leave the interview here in case you know English and want to appreciate it for yourself.

Cena went on to say that at first he didn’t want to act because he just wanted to wrestle in WWE, however now that he’s spending more time in Hollywood he seems to have changed his perspective a bit.

“I started making movies as a commercial decision. Someone else was supposed to play the part that I played, but the producer told me hey I need you to go to Australia two weeks before filming.” reinforcing attendance at live events.

“Thinking they could make bigger buildings and grow the industry, I thought the guy had something good in his ideas. Let’s do this so we can go back to the Ring that was the wrong approach and so I made a lot of bad movies.”

Probably wrestler will return to WWE very soon concluding the filming of the HBO Max series Pacemakers in Canada during the first week of July that would give him a lot of time to return to SummerSlam It is rumored that he has a match in process against Roman Reigns on August 21 in Las Vegas.