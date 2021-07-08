Bad Habits: Ed Sheeran’s hit that has become a huge trend.

Singer Ed Sheeran has returned to music four years after announcing his temporary retirement from the stage. And he has done it with a surprising single called ‘Bad Habits’ in which the artist is seen disguised as a friendly vampire. The British, in addition, has advanced that he is preparing a new album.

“I wanted the video to play with the nature of habit in a fantastic way, so I settled on vampires. It was so much fun to get into the character, although not so much because of the heights, “Ed Sheeran explained to the media, very interested in the new video.

The singer premiered his new video during the Eurocup and in less than 24 hours he already has more than eleven million views on YouTube. The song ‘Bad Habits’ has been co-written by Ed Sheeran himself with his regular collaborators.

“It’s great to be back with my new single,” he commented. The Briton assured, when temporarily retiring from music, that he would return: “I promise to return with new music when the time is right and I have lived a little longer to have something to write about.”

Ed Sheeran, author of songs like ‘Shape of You’ or ‘Thiking Out Loud’, returns with a new single, four years after announcing a retirement from music and the stage. In his official Instagram account, he uploaded a series of stories in some areas of London, where you could see the name of the new song, as well as a publication announcing the release date of his new single ‘Bad Habits’.

And have you already heard this new hit? How did you like the return of Ed Sheeran?

We leave you the link for you to listen to it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orJSJGHjBLI