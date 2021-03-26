Bad girl! Mia Khalifa surprises with a mallet in her hands | Instagram

Surely more than one of the followers of Mia khalifa he young Instagram celebrity will be shocked when they see the video where he appears handling a mallet with his hands, while wearing a more flirtatious outfit than normal.

A couple of years ago before venturing into the world of OnlyFans Mia Khalifa had an account where she also shared exclusive content.

It was for this company that he recorded this video, although it was more for the photo session, perhaps the video was just part of the advertising strategy that they later got the most of by launching it.

Also read: Charms in the air! Mia Khalifa appears wet and natural

It is more interesting for some to see Mia Khalifa in a video than in a simple photograph, although this is shocking, because you can see her charms in motion.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In its video appears wearing a tiny outfit consisting of a denim shorts, and a top, it was in 2018 when it was published on his official Instagram account.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

With a sledgehammer in her hands, she began smashing a car’s glass while taking pictures of her, for some it must have been a pretty hot shoot to see her charms in motion with her daring top that covered very little.