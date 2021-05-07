“Bad father?” Lucía Méndez claims Luis Miguel in the program | Instagram

“You can regret very strongly tomorrow”, the legendary actress Lucía Méndez shared a very unexpected comment on one of her most recent visits to the program, “Sale el Sol” when addressing the subject of Luis Miguel.

His renowned career, preceded by some of the screen’s favorite stories such as “Colorina”, “Viviana”, “Tú o Nadie”, “The strange return of Diana Salazar”, among many others, Lucia Mendez, was approached by the cameras of the famous program and was once again questioned about her past relationship with the artist, Luis Miguel, who was 17 years old at the time.

The topic about this brief romance as well as the related to “Sun of Mexico“He has monopolized much of the celebrity news in recent weeks due to the premiere of the second season of his series where, among many other aspects, he captures the relationship with his first-born, Michelle Salas.

Was the “TV actress“Lucía Méndez, one of the conquests and who has expressed a special affection towards” Micky “of whom she keeps a good memory, although there is something that she commented, disapproves and that as a friend she would dare to tell her because of the fact that they say, look for his children “:” You may regret very strongly tomorrow. “

It may interest you In Hoy, Lucía Méndez confirms Luis Miguel in his new book

The also prominent “film actress” has shared several details of her love affair and who she says at some point “Luismi” confessed to her was “the love of her life”, she sent advice to the “Puerto Rican” in the middle of a talk for “Sale el Sol”.

That at a certain moment only observe a little more the line of his children. Aguas Micky, because you can regret very strongly tomorrow, said Lucía Méndez.

The legendary interpreter of remembered Mexican films, in which she shared credits with Valentín Trujillo, made it clear that she does not see favorably that the “Mexican star” stays away from his offspring.

The native of Guanajuato reiterated to the interpreter of “La Inconditional” that “life may take this decision in the future.”

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

There have been several occasions when “La Méndez” has put the subject of Luis Miguel on the table, revealing more anecdotes about how their relationship was and how it came to an end, as well as explaining the reasons for it.

On the other hand, in the talk with Tv Azteca morning hosts, the former partner of the “divo de México” spoke openly about various details about her life.

Lucía Méndez, who was “Rostro del Heraldo” in 1972, shared on set a little of everything that surrounds her today, both personally and professionally.

In the middle of this, she responded to questions such as the fact that she has stayed away from the screens and other aspects of her life such as her role as a grandmother and the time she has been without a partner.

Considered one of the few “divas” that are still current in the entertainment world, Lucía Méndez, has just resumed her career in music by launching the song “Your party is over.”

The businesswoman, who reveals that she has had good and bad experiences in love, reveals that she feels full and happy with her current life, which today has filled her little granddaughter, daughter of her only son, Pedro Antonio, with joy, the fruit of her marriage to the producer. of TV.

It may interest you The conditions of Aracely Arámbula in Luis Miguel: The Series

Lucía Méndez, opened her heart in the middle of an interview on the program “Hoy” where she confessed that despite being a strong woman, she has also experienced several disappointments on a sentimental level.

I have felt pain and I have also felt what it is that they fail you, what it is that they betray, what it is that they cheat on you, what it is that they want to abuse you psychologically.

It may interest you In the middle of the street, Thalia dances with her husband Tommy Mottola

It was in the middle of this same transmission where she was questioned about the new biographical book which she intends to launch and where she will include her episode with the “Sun”, before this she commented: