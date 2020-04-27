Hugh jackman came to television with Bad education, an original movie inspired by one of the biggest fraud scandals in United States history.

Jackman takes on the role of the villain to play Frank Tassone, a school superintendent who stole more than $ 11 million from America’s schools, which left thousands of New York students without funds.

The actor who has a record for being Wolverine, Allison Janney and Ray Romano are the protagonists of one of the best movies of the season, which was also written by one of the students, Mike Makowski, who was affected by the case as a child. “I wanted to write something more personal about my hometown,” Makowsky told Vanity Fair, “and this story was apparently the greatest that has ever happened in it.”

It turns out that the story of Bad education it is completely real. Frank Tassone He joined the Roslyn School District in New York in 1992 and became very popular by introducing initiatives that required students to perform community service and start learning other languages ​​from a young age, which even led to him being mentioned in the New York Times.

Tassone had a master’s degree and a doctorate, promoted reading classics in schools, and even created his own reading club in the district. He seemed like a perfect man, charismatic and really concerned about students and teachers. In 1999 he wrote in the New York Times “The growing demands for a profession that is not yet as well compensated as many others, and a strong economy … widens the income gap between teaching and more lucrative careers.”

Schools began to improve under his leadership and almost all the students began to have good grades and get places in the best universities, something that did not happen before. In just a few years, Roslyn’s public schools came to be considered the best in the country, and apparently it was all thanks to Frank’s work.

History began to change in 2002 when it was discovered that Pamela Gluckin, who was the business assistant to the superintendent, had stolen over $ 200,000. Pamela’s son, John McCormick, used a Roslyn school credit card to pay for construction materials Home Depot and asked to be sent home, which made the cashier who attended him seem strange, and that led to an investigation.

It was discovered that John had used another $ 85,000 from that same card and Frank convinced the authorities not to press charges because taking her to court would end up being more costly for schools than continuing to pay her salary (which was $ 160,000 at the time), instead they asked her to pay that money and that He will resign his position discreetly.

Two years later, in 2004, an anonymous letter was sent to the school and to a local newspaper, there they accused Frank of stealing funds from the schools he served. “We believe that Dr. Frank Tassone was involved in this embezzlement scandal to support their luxurious lifestyle, with the help of Ms. Gluckin. He submitted … his personal credit card statements, personal vacation and travel bills, and various household bills … and included them in the cover-up, “the letter said.

It is unknown who sent the letter, but this information prompted them to begin investigating the case and discovered that there was at least one worker who had received $ 800,000 from the school, who was actually one of Frank’s partners.

Tassone and Gluckin attempted to cover their tracks by involving other employees, awarding bonuses to their relatives, disguised as school personnel, and writing checks that seemed legitimate at the time.

Investigators discovered that more than $ 1 million had been withdrawn from ATMs and that there were at least 74 Unauthorized school credit cards that were given to friends and family of Frank and Pamela. In the end, it was discovered that the pair had stolen $ 11 million, that the school district was paying for Frank’s department in an expensive area of ​​New York, 55,000 were paid to a weight loss doctor, 33,000 to a dry cleaner. and 50,000 were paid on flights to London, Pamela bought 4 houses with student money and Frank bought a house from a Las Vegas stripperThousands of dollars were spent on cars and watches, and for Frank and Pamela to have luxurious lives.

Tassone, Gluckin and the rest of their accomplices were arrested and pleaded guilty at trial and sentenced to prison, but were eventually released in 2010 and 2011 respectively, and are said by law to still receive their pensions from of the school district. Frank continues to receive more than 170,000 a yearHe even wrote an article in 2005 asking them to acknowledge all the good he did for schools.