Bad day for Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera Bello at the US Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello (+5) couldn’t help being disappointed by today’s result in the third round of the US Open. He has delivered a 74-stroke card and has moved a little further away from the top of the rankings. His goal was to move in a result around par and right now he is five hits from that line. The canary assures that today has been one of those days in which nothing has come out.

«The field is very similar to the previous days. I think not much has changed. The only thing perhaps is that there were more flags behind that are more difficult to reach, but not much more, ”Rafa assured at the end of his round and just after signing the card.

As for his result, Cabrera made it very clear. «It does not reflect how I played. In the first nine I have been very orderly, but I have not put anything in, nothing has come in, nothing has happened in my favor. In the second nine I have not played so well. The card says it all. Three bogeys is not bad in a US Open, but of course if you don’t birdie it is very difficult. It is something that ends up weighing on the card, “he says.

Be that as it may, it was harder to digest yesterday’s lap, especially the final. “I fought a lot all day, it was very back and forth, a bit messy maybe, but I was sticking with it until that end of bogey and double bogey that spoiled it a lot. If he had ended up with two pairs there, he would have been one under par which was a great result. It was a very hard finish that broke the lap and today did not start the day we needed to recover. The idea was to be around the pair and now we are a bit far, “he acknowledged.

Sergio garcia (+5) She hasn’t had her best day either. He has delivered a 73-stroke lap and has lost some positions in the standings. The most positive thing is that he was able to finish with two birdies, which give him a lot of air thinking about tomorrow’s lap. He no longer has a chance to win the US Open, but he can still finish it in a good way.

