Bad day for riders, delivery and detractors of the Rider Law

Feelings found in the sector of riders and delivery platforms in Spain. In a matter of a few hours, two setbacks have come together. On the one hand, the Supreme Court has ratified its position regarding the employment of delivery men. On the other, the agenda of the Congress of Deputies already includes the validation of the Royal Decree of the Rider Law for next Thursday.

The decision of the Supreme comes, without a doubt, at a hot moment for the rider collective. In addition, unlike the first position of the Supreme in favor of a single Glovo rider, now the question reaches higher figures. For this occasion, they have been involved 530 Deliveroo couriers. The Court, as already pointed out with the Glovo case, rejects the processing of the appeal that the British technology company had escalated to the last instance. The refusal supposes, therefore, an accolade to the concept of false self-employed within the delivery platforms.

The order by which the Supreme Court rejects the processing of the appeal refers specifically to the case of Glovo, referring to ideas previously handled by the institution: there is no control of their hours and forms of work, alienation, the use of the application, dependency or penalties for non-compliance.

Great news! We have just been notified that the Supreme Court rejects the appeal filing by #Deliveroo against the judgment of the TSJM that considered 500 distributors of the company in Madrid to be false self-employed. The Supreme Court does not appreciate interest in the appeal – Colectivo Ronda (@ColectivoRonda) May 26, 2021

This decision is, therefore, an open door against delivery platforms in the next cases that Deliveroo also has open against the Supreme Court.

Call for demonstrations against the Rider Law

In line with the decision of the Supreme Court, which would reinforce the position of the tone of the Rider Law, the groups opposed to the final approval of the text have scheduled various concentrations in the main cities of the country. Throughout today, May 26, and tomorrow May 27 in front of the Congress of Deputies, APRA and Repartidores Unidos want to make the decree Law slow its course.

Combining the strength of Glovo, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, the rider sector wants to press for the Rider Law to be processed as a bill and not a decree law. This small nuance would mean the possibility of adding changes to the text proposed by the unions and the employers. Modifying, in this way, some of its most sensitive points. Among them, some clause that allows adding exceptions to maintain the condition of self-employed; at least for a good part of the riders.

This possibility would be for companies like Glovo, Deliveroo or Uber Eats the ideal terrain before a Law that will see the light yes or yes. In any case, and getting ahead of the August deadline, the companies are already moving tab to manage their contracting services through ETT. It will be necessary to see, with a new resolution of the Supreme still hot on the table, what course the events take.

