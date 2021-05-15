Bad consignment solves a Stormtrooper mystery

One of the biggest mysteries of Star Wars, especially for fans of the franchise, is related to the Stormtroopers. Have you ever wondered why the Empire left clones behind in favor of human recruits? This sudden change was not explained in the movies. Although many did not give it importance, the followers of the universe created by George Lucas have formulated many theories about it, but Star Wars: The Bad Shipment Put an End to Speculation.

We finally know why the Empire opted for humans to continue building its army of Stormtroopers. Interestingly, the question was resolved in Star Wars: The Bad Consignment, the new Disney Plus animated series. No, it does not have to do with a subject of marksmanship, but of resources. Believe it or not, the Empire also had to worry about its economy and the management of capital.

Star Wars: The Bad Consignment Holds the Key

As we could see in Star Wars: The bad consignment, the fearsome Wilhuff Tarkin considered that making clones was quite expensive. Furthermore, he believed that human recruits could perform favorably on the battlefield. It was thus, then, that the Empire launched the War-Mantle Project, which precisely consisted of replacing the clones with humans. It should also be mentioned that the program was run by Vice Admiral Rampart.

Now, in Star Wars: The Bad Consignment we barely see the first steps of the initiative. Rampart formed a squad of elite human soldiers, which would be led by Crosshair. His first mission consisted of defeating a group of rebels commanded by Saw Gerrera, a task in which the clone Stormtroopers previously failed. As surely you are already imagining it, the grouping succeeds in its task.

Finally, it is important to tell you that Project War-Mantle was not just anything for the Empire. In fact, its documents were found by Jyn erso at the Scarif Citadel Tower, an event that took place in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Of course, Erso’s true goal was to locate the plans of the Death Star, a mission that was successful and that allowed to destroy the impressive space station. Remember that Star Wars: The Bad Shipment premiered this month on Disney Plus.

