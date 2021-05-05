Bad condition of CDMX Metro Line 12 was reported 3 years ago



3 years earlier, Metro users had published on the networks the damage that existed on Line 12.

Photo: Héctor Vivas / Getty Images

Justice … It is the clamor of millions who inhabit Mexico City and who daily use the Metro Collective Transportation System after the worst accident in the history of the same occurred this Tuesday, May 3 at night when a convoy of a metro that ran from Olivos station to Tezonco collapsed when part of the elevated bridge on which he was passing collapsed.

Unfortunately, the incident has already left more than twenty dead and dozens injured, a tragedy that could have been prevented, according to complaints made by local residents who say that for more than 3 years, they have been alerting the authorities of CDMX and the Tláhuac mayor’s office about the poor condition of the bridge that ended up collapsing last night.

Twitter users have taken up stories shared by people who showed the deterioration of the facilities of Metro Line 12 to demonstrate that if they had been ignored, this terrible situation could have been avoided.

A user of this social network called Elena de la Mora, published this tweet on September 26, 2018, where it can clearly be seen the poor condition in which one of the pillars of the bridge that connects the Olivos and Nopalera stations of Line 12.

#ATTENTION | In 2018, a Twitter user, Elena de la Mora (@AnalizaHoy), issued this tweet that could be a warning of what was coming. She hasn’t tweeted since 2019. I’ll leave you here. #MetroCDMX pic.twitter.com/xE7ctKQx0y – Alberto Mojica Nava (@AlbertoMojicaN) May 4, 2021

2 years later, in 2020, a Facebook page shared some photographs that one of his followers sent him, where the structure is clearly shown completely uneven.

(Capture: Facebook)

Other lines of the CDMX Metro also in very bad condition

After what happened at the Olivos station on Line 12 of the Metro, various users of this transport have raised their voices to demand attention to the complaints made by citizens who now consider that their lives are at risk every day every time they have to get on the trains.

In particular, eyes are now on the Pantitlán station, one of the most important in the city, since it connects 4 lines that reach different points in the Mexican capital.

OTHER PUMPS

#METER TIME ⚠️ At least three more #MetroCDMX stations are at risk of collapse: Pantitlán (39 years old) Oceania Line B (22 years old) and Consulate Line 4 (40 years old). In the first two, about a million people travel daily. What will happen? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jrMWqyIKxm – Fernando Moreno 💥 (@ Fer_moreno17) May 4, 2021

The same situation is repeated in the Oceanía Metro station, where the damage to it is highly visible.

These images correspond to line B that I use daily, towards Océania, the sections of Romero Rubio and Flores Magón, also on the brink of collapse and a time bomb CDMX government do something we do not want to repeat the tragedy #MetroCDMX #ClaudiaSheinbaum pic.twitter.com/OduWc2t1e4 – Roman (@RomanNamu) May 4, 2021

Users of social networks hope that these images and stories reach the ears of those in charge of the Metro, so that they get to work in order to prevent a new great tragedy from occurring.

You are interested in:

Accident on Line 12 of the CDMX metro: between controversy and a tragedy unfortunately announced for years

The emotional meeting of a mother with her son who survived the accident on Line 12 of the CDMX metro