Bad Bunny’s second solo album, “YHLQMDLG” (Yo Hago Lo Que Me La La Gana), set a brand as the longest-running album in Spanish among the ten best-selling Billboards in the United States.

This was highlighted this Monday by the artist himself in a tweet from a tweet from the Chart Data page, which publishes the Billboard 200 list every Sunday.

Bad Bunny’s ‘YHLQMDLG’ has now spent 10 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. It’s the highest charting all-Spanish-language album in history (@sanbenito). – chart data (@chartdata) May 10, 2020

Bad Bunny, 26, and considered the top representative of the Latin trap, released “YHLQMDLG” on February 29.

Following its release, “YHLQMDLG” set several records, including the best-selling Spanish album in a week on the Billboard charts.

The other two records obtained by the Puerto Rican artist are from the Latin album with the most “streaming” in a week and the largest number of albums sold in the week of its release, since Billboard began tracking album sales on music platforms in December 2014.

“YHLQMDLG” managed to sell 179 thousand units in the United States from its release on February 29 to March 5, placing it in second place of the 200 best-selling albums-behind Lil Baby’s “My Turn”, according to information provided to Billboard by Nielsen Music / MRC Data consultancy.

Of the 179,000 units, 142,000 were on albums sold by streaming or on music platforms.

The 179 thousand units are equivalent to 201.4 million listeners on said music platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music, as detailed.

This total of units sold broke the record held by the legendary guitarist Santana and his album, “Africa Speaks”, which in its first week of release in 2019 sold 57 thousand units.

“YHLQMDLG” has 20 songs, including collaborations with the also Puerto Ricans Daddy Yankee, the duo of Jowell and Randy, Ñengo Flow, Yaviah, Kendo Kaponi and Mora, as well as the Panamanian Sech, the Argentine Duki and the Chilean Pablo Chill -AND.

And as if that had been enough, Bad Banny released yesterday, Sunday, without prior notice his new album “Las que no going to come out”.

After its release, the album already reached the top sales position on iTunes in the United States.

The singer surprised his followers around the world on Sunday with the release of a total of 10 unpublished songs, among which there are collaborations with artists such as Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Yandel, Jhay Cortez, and the duo of Zion and Lennox.

The new Bad Bunny album lasts 30 minutes and includes the song “En casita” with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, which the Puerto Rican artist had already published several weeks ago and in which he recounts his time in quarantine by COVID -19.

Bad Bunny had already anticipated that the songs that now appear in “Las que no going to come out” should be included in previous albums, but that they did not finally go on the market. Hence, the name of this new album.

According to their representatives, Bad Bunny completed these songs in less than a week during the coronavirus quarantine and they include different sounds highlighting urban rhythms.

