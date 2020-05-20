24 hours and a lot of noise on social networks had to happen for Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” to return to Spotify. Puerto Rican fans were left without the beat and without explanations for why this song was taken from them. However, today he returns with an explanation that has nothing to do with what was thought.

As usual, reggaeton is wrongly listed as a misogynistic genre among other things. What led many to think that this was the reason why they downloaded the song. Come on, of course you find a lot of that and more within the genre, but nothing you can’t find in rock, metal, punk or pop, to mention a few genres.

Spotify clarified the situation with a simple tweet that reads: “We are pleased to inform Bad Bunny fans that ‘Safaera’ is again available for streaming on Spotify. The song was temporarily unavailable due to a claim that a sample in the song was not properly licensed. ”.

We are happy to report to Bad Bunny fans that Safaera is once again available to stream on Spotify. The track was temporarily unavailable because of a claim that a sample in the track was not properly licensed. – Spotify (@Spotify) May 16, 2020

This was how the Swedish company clarified that the censorship had nothing to do with “Safaera” leaving Spotify’s land. The problem only focused on a license to a sample that he did on the song.

The interesting thing about all this is that far from being Bad Bunny the censored, all ended in a debate that focused on why they do not censor much more delicate content with hate speech and violence; explicitly from femicides, rapes, pedophilia, necrophilia, and more. One in particular: that of Johnny Escutia (or King of Fury).

