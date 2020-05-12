Bad Banny released the album “Las que no van a going out” on Sunday, which becomes the fourth studio album by the Puerto Rican artist. And at the same time, his second solo album, “YHLQMDLG” (Yo Hago Lo Que Me La La Gana), established a brand as the longest-running album in Spanish among the ten best-selling Billboard 200 in the United States. .

This was highlighted this Monday by the artist himself in a tweet from a tweet from the Chart Data page, which publishes the Billboard 200 list every Sunday.

Bad Bunny’s ‘YHLQMDLG’ has now spent 10 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. It’s the highest charting all-Spanish-language album in history (@sanbenito). – chart data (@chartdata) May 10, 2020

Bad Bunny, 26 and considered the top representative of the Latin trap, released “YHLQMDLG” on February 29. After its release, “YHLQMDLG” achieved several records, including the best-selling Spanish album in one week in Billboard charts.

The other two records obtained by the Puerto Rican artist are for the most “streaming” Latin album in a week and the most number of albums sold in the week of its release, since Billboard began tracking album sales on music platforms in December 2014.

“YHLQMDLG” managed to sell 179,000 units in the United States from its release on February 29 to March 5, placing it in second place of the 200 best-selling albums-behind Lil Baby’s “My Turn”, according to information provided to Billboard by Nielsen Music / MRC Data consultancy.

Of the 179,000 units, 142,000 were in albums sold by “streaming” or by music platforms. The 179,000 units are equivalent to 201.4 million listeners on such music platforms as Spotify or Apple Music, as detailed.

This total of units sold broke the record held by the legendary guitarist Santana and his album, “Africa Speaks”, which in its first week of release in 2019 sold 57,000 units.

“YHLQMDLG” has collaborations by Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi, among other artists.

Releases the album “Las que no going a gone”

On Sunday the singer surprised his followers around the world with the release of a total of 10 unpublished songs, among which there are collaborations with artists such as Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Zion and Lennox, and Yandel, among others.

“Las que no van a going out” hits the market through all digital music platforms after the historic success of “YHLQMDLG”, the artist’s previous work.

The new Bad Bunny album lasts 30 minutes and includes the song “En casita” with his girlfriend, Gabriela. “More than one date”, “Bye I went”, “Song with Yandel”, “Blessings” or “Ronca Frestyle” are some of the other songs that make up this unexpected work by Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican music star had already anticipated that the songs that now appear in “Las que no va a gone” should be included in previous albums, but that they did not finally go on the market. Hence, the name of this new album.

According to their representatives, Bad Bunny completed these songs in less than a week during the coronavirus quarantine and they include different sounds highlighting urban rhythms.

The ten songs begin with “Si ella sal” as the opening theme and conclude with “En casita”, a surprise for the followers of this new Puerto Rican artist who has already become a true world phenomenon of international music.

Artistically known as Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez debuted in December 2018 with his first studio album “X 100pre,” which was a Latin Grammy winner in the Best Urban Album category.

In June 2018, “Oasis”, an album in collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin, included eight songs.

