Bad Bunny warned that in his personal life and work team there is no room for inappropriate behavior, so “what must be done will be done”

Bad bunny announced through a letter published in Twitter who will take “action” against a member of your team accused by a woman of alleged sexual assault.

honestly i pic.twitter.com/bLUsto4fhS – 👁 (@sanbenito) April 29, 2020

Under the title ‘Sincerely, I’, the Puerto Rican artist expressed his support in writing to every woman who “protests or accuses a man of sexually harassing or attacking her“

Bad Bunny’s release comes after several women posted on their weekend social networks a series of screenshots with sexual content from adult men that they wrote to them when they were minors.

That group of men allegedly includes a member of the work team Bad Bunny, who they allege sexually assaulted a young woman.

The first thing I say is, keep on exposing everyone without fear, never keep quiet if you feel that way. I admire your courage and strength because I understand that it is not easy, and believe me if I say that I understand it is because i understand them“Said the ragpicker in his text. “It shocked me too much to see my name out there although I know it was with the intention that I will find outbut sooner or later I was going to find out and of course i will take action“Stated the artist.

Given this, he assured that in his “personal life and work team there is no space for these behaviors, and what has to be done will be done ”, at the time when he said that others“ long ago ”took them away from his circle “For other reasons.”

Still it hurts to know all this. It is not easy to find out on tw (Twitter) that people who have been close to you do this type of thing, things that I try to fight against or at least contribute a grain of, despite the stereotype of the musical genre I play (sic) ”, he admitted. “The decisions and actions of each person are individual and for my part I live calmly because I know who I am and it causes me great shame and discomfort to see my name hanging around these issues. It is not fair, my hand is very, very far from all this ”, he emphasized.

However, he said that these accusations “are delicate, and you have to be responsible when making an accusation”, but that even so “you have to make them !, of course yes!, But firmly, but with much but a lot of responsibility of never involving third parties that do not even have the remote existence in said event ”.

A big hug to whoever wants to receive it, and a lot of strength to each of the victims who daily suffer from these and many more atrocities. They always have me here! ”He pointed out.

With information from EFE