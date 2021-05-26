Bad Bunny will participate in HBO Max series with LeBron James and Jay-Z

The career of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad bunny, continues to rise in an impressive way, because now He will participate in the fourth season of the series ‘The Shop Interrupted’ with basketball player LeBron James and rapper Jay-Z.

In this series, where stage confidence, parenting and competition within wrestling will be addressed, you can also see Maverick carters, James’ business agent, as well as Paul rivera, co-creator of the series and professional basketball player Nneka ogwumike.

We have already seen the admiration of reggaeton for wrestling after having entered the 2021 edition of WrestleMania of the Wwe And a few weeks ago it was announced that he will be part of the group of businessmen who will manage the Cangrejeros de Santurce team in the Puerto Rico Basketball League, so it will be a conversation full of anecdotes and details that little has been known about the singer.

This fourth part of the series, released in 2018, where personalities such as Drake, Snoop dogg, Jimmy kimmel, Will Smith, Kevin Hart Y Barack Obama, will hit HBO Max next Friday, May 28.

There is no doubt that, in a year where work was stopped for the vast majority of celebrities due to the coronavirus, Bad Bunny is proving to have a very powerful comeback full of surprises.

Last weekend he was crowned Best Latin Artist at the Billboard Awards for the second year in a row. Exactly a month ago, his tour ‘The last tour of the world 2022’ became the best-selling and now, thanks to its popularity even film directors have believed that his talent should be brought to the screens and he is about to make his acting debut in ‘Fast and Furious 9’.