Bad Bunny, unstoppable

This is the long list of hits from Bad Bunny 3:31

(CNN Spanish) – Bad Bunny is unstoppable. There is no other way to describe the success that accompanies the Puerto Rican superstar that never ceases to amaze us.

The artist lived this Sunday a night of great successes when he managed to take home 4 of the 6 awards for which he was nominated in the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.

Among them, Best Latin Artist, Best Latin Album and Best Latin Song for “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also took the stage to sing and represent Latin music (as did Karol G) with his alternative rock anthem «I wish you the best», a theme that corresponds to his album “The last tour of the world”, and had an electrifying presentation and applause by the audience.

“The Last Tour of the World”, which was released in November, is the first album in Spanish to reach the number one position among all musical genres on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is not the only important presentation of the artist this year, because now that the musical events and awards are gradually returning to normal, the artist also appeared at the last Grammy awards, where he performed his musical hit “Dakiti” together to Jhay Cortez and where he won his first Anglo-Saxon Grammy in the category Best Urban Pop Album “, thanks to his album” YHLQMDLG “(I do whatever I want).

Winners at the 2021 Billboard Awards 1:01

In May, Bad Bunny was the cover of the musical edition of the W magazine in whose extensive report the headline was read, »Is there something that Bad Bunny cannot do?» The extensive report highlighted the year 2020, which for many was a year lost by the pandemic, but which for him meant the launch of new music, new albums and a sum of achievements.

But could it be that, in addition to music, Bad Bunny could also aspire to be a great star in the world of acting?

As the artist has revealed on multiple occasions, he loves acting and now that he will show off his acting side, being part of the cast of the Brad Pitt film “Bullet Train”, anything could happen.

The great success of the artist has allowed him to unite his image with that of recognized brands around the world. In 2020, for example, the commercial for Corona beer with Snoop Dog, as well as the campaign “Leave your mark”, which he carried out with the Cheetos brand of the Frito Lay company.

Likewise, the artist launched his line of sandals with the Crocs brand – which by the way are all sold on his website – and the Adidas sports shoe line announced in March 2021 the beginning of a partnership with the famous artist.

Politics is not indifferent to Bad Bunny and he has lent his voice and talent in favor of the leaders for whom he sympathizes. That was the case with the publicity he made for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, when last August his hit song “Pero ya no” was part of a campaign aimed at Latino communities, specifically Puerto Rican voters in Florida and Pennsylvania.

As if all the above were not enough, in 2020 Bunny turned out to be the artist with the most reproductions of the year on Spotify globally.

With such a busy life, in and out of the studio or on stage, it seems that Benito does not have time or space in his schedule for love as a couple, despite his discreet style when it comes to airing his love life.

In February, he confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that his relationship of more than 3 years with Gabriela Berlingeri remains stable, he denied the rumors that they would have married during the pandemic and assured that there are no wedding plans in the near future, as he is panicking the marriage.

An overwhelming success, professional plans on the doorstep, successful releases, inspiration, collaborations and the presence of love in his life always accompany him. Bad Bunny seems to be celebrating the name of his album with his own life. wins “(” Yhlqmdlg “), because it seems that nothing is missing from the singer and perhaps future star of the performance …