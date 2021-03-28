Bad Bunny takes his first Grammy with “YHLQMDLG” – Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

Bad Bunny won the first Grammy of his career thanks to the album “YHLQMDLG”, which won the award for the best Latin pop or urban album in a very unique gala adapted to the restrictions of the coronavirus.

“I am happy, I am very happy, I am very proud,” said the reggaeton player in his speech, first in English.

“I want to thank every person in the world who listens to my music, my career and my ideas,” he added before turning to Spanish.

“It’s so special to be able to achieve dreams just by doing what I love. Getting an award for doing what I love is like, ‘Ok, give it to me,'” he joked.

The Puerto Rican star prevailed in this category over “Pausa” by Ricky Martin, “Por primera vez” by Camilo, “Mesa para dos” by Kany Garcia, and “3:33” by Debi Nova.

Bad Bunny was also today nominated together with Colombian J Balvin and Dua Lipa for the best performance of a duo or group for “Un día (One Day)”.

But that Grammy went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for “Rain on Me.”

In addition to his award, Bad Bunny was today the protagonist at the Grammys since he performed live with his compatriot Jhay Cortez interpreting the song “Dákiti”.

Inside an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, due to the limitations of the coronavirus, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez got into a kind of maze of lights and blue and purple neons that reminded to some extent of a part of The Weeknd’s performance in the last Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny ended his performance tonight with a mention of Puerto Rico.

In addition, social networks also echoed the dances and the sympathetic attention with which both Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez followed the performance of Dua Lipa, who took the stage right after them.