Bad Bunny sweeps and Karol G is in second – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was this Thursday the most awarded artist of the night at the Latin American Music Awards 2021, winning in the five categories in which he was nominated, while J Balvin was left empty-handed despite being one of the big favorites.

The urban singer won the awards for artist, album and male artist of the year, as well as the awards for urban favorite artist and urban favorite album.

Yes, J Balvin left empty, Karol G, who also arrived at the top of the nomination list tonight, with nine nominations each, had better luck than his compatriot.

The Colombian artist and the American Nicky Minaj were in second place in the awards, with three each, thanks to their collaboration in “Tusa”.

“For all those girls who come out there, I tell them that I am happy with everything that is happening, that it can be done, that tomorrow, you who see me there at home will be here”, said Karol G to the receive the award for single of the year.

The covid, unwanted guest

Christian Nodal, Shakira and Prince Royce each had two awards on a night in which the first two were absent and the excitement of doing live music in front of a small audience was marred by Covid-19.