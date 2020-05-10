Bad bunny released this Sunday without notice the album “Those Who Weren’t Going Out“, which becomes the fourth studio album by the Puerto Rican artist.

The singer surprised his followers around the world with the release of a total of 10 previously unreleased songs, among which there are collaborations with artists such as Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Zion and Lennox, and Yandel, among others.

“Las Que No Iban a Salir” reached the market through all digital music platforms after the historic success of “YHLQMDLG”, the artist’s previous work.

Bad Bunny’s new album It lasts 30 minutes and includes the song “En Casita” with his girlfriend, Gabriela.

“More than one Date”, “Bye Me Fui”, “Song with Yandel”, “Blessings” or “Ronca Frestyle” are some of the other songs that make up this unexpected work by Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican musical star had already anticipated that the songs that now appear in “The ones that were not going to come out” had to be included in previous albums, but they did not finally go on the market. Hence, the name of this new album.

According to their representatives, Bad Bunny completed these songs in less than a week during the coronavirus quarantine and they include different sounds that highlight urban rhythms.

The ten songs begin with “Si ella sal” as the opening theme and conclude with “En casita”, a surprise for the followers of this new Puerto Rican artist who has already become a true world phenomenon of international music.

Artistically known as Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez debuted in December 2018 with “X 100pre”, his first studio album, album that He was a Latin Grammy winner in the best urban album category.

In June 2018, “Oasis”, an album in collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin, included eight songs.

“YHLQMDLG” arrived last February with collaborations from Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi, among other artists, and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

