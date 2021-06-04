Bad Bunny sings in Japanese in his new video “Yonaguni”

Among the musical premieres of the weekend we have “Yonaguni”, the new song by Bad Bunny that a few hours after its premiere has achieved more than four million visits on its YouTube channel. Another recent release is that of Becky G alongside the Dominican El Alfa. The song entitled “Fulanito” has a contagious rhythm called urban merengue. And to close the week, maestro Juan Luis Guerra premieres on HBO Max a concert on the shore of a Dominican beach full of the hits of his repertoire.

Bad Bunny, unstoppable: awards, commercials, acting and business