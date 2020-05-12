Bad Bunny is an enigmatic and controversial artist currently considered the most famous reggaeton singer of the moment since last February 29, the day that only exists every 4 years, he released his album “YHLQMDLG”. The songs and collaborations contained in this album have topped the playlists of more than 20 countries since their release.

May 12, 2020

A week later, in March, he released the video clip for his song “I dog alone”, in which we observed the “bad rabbit” dressed as drag queen and perreando, as only he could do it. This is because it has become accustomed to its increasingly large audience, to break all stereotypes related to this musical genre.

Bad Bunny: “I dog alone”

In his short career the artist has knocked down reggaeton’s 15-year history schemes, we have gone from a lot of well-endowed girls dancing in scantily clad clothes, to a Man dressed as a woman saying “Respect! If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her. ”

In the controversial video we can see scenes, where some phrases used in the feminist marches are observed, such as: “Women rule“, Or”Not one less” However, the most controversial message would come at the end of the song: “If she doesn’t want to doggy with you, respect her. She dog alone”

In a recent interview, Bad Bunny in the company of his girlfriend claimed that it was a pleasure to have made the aforementioned theme and video clip, and that soon would be ready to take the next step. Comment that caused a stir among the artist’s followers, mainly because they did not know what he was referring to.

Fortunately, a few weeks later, On Sunday May 10th, he released his fourth album called “Las que no van a going out”. It is a compilation of ten unpublished songs with collaborations by singers such as Yandel, Don Omar, Zion and Lennox, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez and the popular song “En casita” with his girlfriend, Gabriela.

Speculation from his fans, that the artist might be talking about the production of this fourth album, produced in record time, is for now. the most correct theory on the controversial comment of Bad Bunny.

.