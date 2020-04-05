Bad Bunny releases song in full quarantine in collaboration with his girlfriend | Instagram

Puerto Rican urban genre singer Bad Bunny once again had to talk to a new song He released where he talks about the coronavirus and quarantine, his girlfriend also participating.

In the last weeks Benedict has given a lot to talk about, because it has been more active than ever Since he has been in isolation at home and when boredom has come, he has given away a lot of entertaining content.

This is how once again it became a trend in social networks when releasing the song “At home“, which talks about the quarantine that most of the world is living.

It was through his official account Twitter that Bad Bunny shared a link from SoundCloud where you can listen to the unreleased song.

We recorded this at home in quarantine with the iPhone voice notes, “he wrote in the song’s description.

With less than a day of its publication it has almost 600 thousand reproductions and more of 23 thousand likes on the music platform.

Meanwhile in twitter was created trend and thousands of people are talking about the new topic that came out of nowhere.

As expected in your official account Instagram He also shared some images promoting his song and so far has more than 2 million likes and endless comments.

The song talks about a couple what can’t be seen Because people around the world have been asked to stay indoors to avoid getting the coronavirus, and he ends up talking about the fact that once the isolation is over, they can see each other again.

His millions of followers they were Really surprised with the result of the unexpected song, but above all for the incredible voice that Gabriela Berlingeri has shown during her participation in this single.

