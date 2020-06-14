Puerto Rican ragpicker Bad Bunny reappeared in the media, specifically in an interview with the American magazine Time, and in which he highlights his rejection of racism, and includes a lyrical statement on the subject, entitled « Excuse me. »

The reappearance of the so-called « Bad Rabbit » comes after its last publication on its social networks on May 19, when it announced: « Bye, I’m gone. »

However, almost a week after that farewell, it happened the death of African American George Floyd, after being detained and subdued by a white Minneapolis police officer who was saying he couldn’t breathe, in a video-recorded incident in which four officers have been expelled from the body.

After Floyd’s death, dozens of demonstrations have been held around the United States, Puerto Rico and in other countries and promoting the #BlackLivesMatter movement, with the purpose of rejecting racism.

« There are, from simple to powerful ways of helping, from teaching, educating your community, your family and even your friends, » Benito Martínez, the artist’s real name, told Time, by email.

He emphasized that « we are currently working on how we can contribute, both financially and humanitarian, using the resources we have to support and be part, if in any way, of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. «

« There are artists who only download a photo or post a short message to calm public pressure or to look good.« Bad Bunny said regarding criticism that some Latino artists had not spoken about the racial attack.

« I want to go deeper and see how I can serve and how I can support fighting the monstrous system that has been around for centuries. It is a problem that may not be solved the moment I die, but at least I will know that I will have contributed so that future generations, with faith, enjoy freedom and justice, « he reflected.

Bad Bunny further noted that in the case of reggaeton, the genre « has always fought against discrimination, and although right now it is the main musical rhythm in the world, it continues to suffer discrimination, both for being Latino and in the Latino community itself for being a genre that originated on the street. «

The artist, in turn, criticized the President of the United StatesDonald Trump, for whom he has projected discrimination against Latinos from his office.

« He has given racism more power, » he said.

And before the whole social situation, Time magazine included Bad Bunny’s lyrical statement of more than 350 words referring to racism, titled « Excuse me. »

« Forgive my silence but I’m not even believing what is happening, perhaps it is because I only see hearts but they taught me in my house, that we are all the same regardless of race, religion, family name; that a brother is hugged, » starts the written.

« I swear that I don’t feel well, nor can I express myself, I swear that it hurts and it hurts to think. That today even because of someone’s skin color, can they kill him? In such a world, I can’t either breathe, « he continues.

« F-K Donald Trump! President of racism. Your hatred and tyranny, that is terrorism. That the fight does not stop, that nobody lower their fist, that they know that we are at home, that this is our homeland, « Bad Bunny added in his writing.

« Pardon that my fury today is silent. Forgive me for today feeling powerless. I swear to you that I love you and I will always be with my people, but that you always fight, that is the important thing, « he said.

Bad Bunny concluded his writing with this reflection: « Never wait for artists or fictional heroes. You are the ones who have the power. Teach your son, your daughter, to respect and love regardless of skin color. Educate those who they don’t seem to know about the history of suffering and struggle that black people have had, about the injustices that we carry with us for centuries. Maybe today we won’t change the world, but tomorrow we will make a difference. » #BlackLivesMatter.