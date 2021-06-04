Bad Bunny prepares the launch of “Yonagui”, his new song – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny will release his new single, “Yonagui” early this Friday, which, he assures, “has a soft dance touch”.

This was stated by the interpreter in an interview with Apple Music. The artist had released his song “100 Millones” on May 28, together with his Puerto Rican compatriot and colleague Luar La L.

In this interview, Bad Bunny indicated that “Yonaguni”, a song he wrote three weeks ago, will not follow the same line as “100 Millions”, but he is convinced that his followers will like it too.

“It is a balance that people will accept. It’s what people want. But that is the idea, to have a balance, and to give people what they want to hear, from the pure fire of the street, but also the calm, the lilting rhythm to dance and enjoy the summer ”, he explained.

“When we recorded it, we knew it would be magical. I don’t know how to explain some of my feelings, but there is something sweet inside them. It was also the first time he had done something similar in a long time. It is a song that has a soft dance touch ”, he pointed out.

Bad Bunny presents these two songs even though he had no plans to publish music this year, as he admitted in the interview.

Source: However