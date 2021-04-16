Bad Bunny loves short tops and this photo proves it

The trends that swept through the 90s are back stronger than ever and one of the most controversial is the croptops… for men. Himself Will Smith wore these short t-shirts on ‘The prince of Bel Air’, the series that made him famous and indirectly turned him into a fashion icon for an entire generation.

It is not clear if this garment will be able to penetrate the general public, but for now it has managed to conquer the singer Bad bunny. The reggaeton star has boasted in Instagram in a new sweatshirt and abs with a selfie taken in front of her bathroom mirror.

Bad bunny chose this look for a night out with her friends for Miami in which, curiously, he took to the dance floor with a gardening rake that it is not clear where he found. Opinions about his crop top and low-rise pants are widely divided in the virtual sphere, although there is no doubt that at least it allowed him to show his worked musculature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @badbunnypr

