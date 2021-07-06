Bad Bunny launches “De Museo”, his new and intimate single – El Sol de México

The Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny released his new single, “De Museo”, his most recent song since “Yonaguni”, which he presented at the beginning of last June.

Bad Bunny starts “De Museo” stating that “a brother does not betray himself, the family never abandons”, and that despite all the money he holds or the women he could have for his fame, “envy does not live with us, go dead”.

Likewise, Benito Martínez, the artist’s first name, thanks God for everything he has achieved in his short career and for his friends who have passed away, but who take care of him from heaven.

The chorus of the theme says “the street is in trouble, we always walk in the joceo (hustle), the museum machine, I walk it, because the street is in trouble, we take care of the ugly, brother (brother) hear that fronteo ( arrogance), I don’t see them here “.

With the term “the machine”, Bad Bunny refers to his Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans sports car, valued at more than 3 million dollars, and in which he appears sitting on the bonnet of the same in a photo that is included as the cover of the song on Spotify.

Bad Bunny also includes several “bars” (sentences) such as “I have all the flavors, an ice cream parlor … say my name three times so you can hit the lottery”.

“De Museo” is the third song that Bad Bunny presents in the first seven months of 2021 despite the fact that he had not planned to publish music this year, as he admitted in an interview with Apple Music in early June when he released “Yonaguni”.

Before “Yonaguni”, Bad Bunny and his compatriot and colleague Luar La L launched the song “100 Millones” on May 28.

In an interview with Apple Music, Bad Bunny explained that in this topic, he exposed “much of my musical influence from my beginnings” in 2016, when the Latin trap was promoted.

Similarly, “The Bad Rabbit” highlighted the inclusion of Luar La L in the song for being one of the artists with the greatest support on the streets of Puerto Rico.

Luar La L, meanwhile, was arrested in Puerto Rico several days after the release of said single, when the police seized marijuana in an off-road vehicle he was driving.

The 21-year-old fledgling artist was later released when a judge found “no cause” for his arrest.