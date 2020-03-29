Bad Bunny generates controversy by dressing as a woman for her new video Yo Perreo Sola | Instagram

The controversial Puerto Rican singer of reggaeton and trap genre Bad Bunny is again the center of attention with his latest video “I dog alone“to dress like a woman with everything and nails giving a message of gender equality.

Today Bad Bunny surprised his millions of followers by appearing with two female outfits in his new music video.

At the beginning of the video, Benito appears with a blouse, skirt and red boots of leather, with painted lips, false eyelashes and a black wig.

In the second outfit he wears a Orange dress, long curly hair showing some big breasts.

The video was published earlier today and features more than 3 million views on the YouTube platform, in addition to being trend in Twitter since morning.

I never imagined seeing in a video clip of reggaeton a message like this, the truth I applaud standing up to bad bunny, he is understanding EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/KYvbGKwwgL

– Leandro (@leaageffroy)

March 27, 2020

Something that caused enough controversy, was the great message that is addressed to all women and the constant fight for inequality, since in one part of the video there is a background sign that says “NOT ONE LESS“, referring to the lucha against violence of genre.

As expected, Bad Bunny turned to his social networks to promote his video, so on his account Instagram He published 2 photographs with the outfits he used.

I DOG ALONE !!! SOMEONE KNOWS IT ???? * DAY 183 OF QUARANTINE * THE MOST CRABBED VIDEO HAS ALREADY COME OUT !!!! “, he wrote in his publication.

With only 4 hours of its publication it has more than 3 million likes from his followers and more than 100 thousand comments.

Bad bunny giving a new light to the genre, what pride to have such an artist “,” I loved alone I perrea a great work of art. Bad bunny you are the best, #including #LGBT “, were some of the comments.

In these last days the Bad Bunny On his Instagram account he has tried to keep his fans as quarantine lives day by day, something that has made him frequently trending on social networks.

.