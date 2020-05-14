Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny stars on the cover of the latest issue of the American magazine “Rolling Stone”

The Puerto Rican artist Bad bunny is the protagonist of the cover of the most recent edition of the American magazine “Rolling Stone“, In which the interpreter appears with a mask, priority clothing when helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Bad Bunny himself in an interview to the publication, he has been quartered to prevent the spread of the virus with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, 26, in a residence of the Airbnb rental platform on the north coast of Puerto Rico.

Berlingeri, for his part, was the one who took the cover photo on May 3, as well as others from the daily life of Bad Bunny and several inns in the same place, as requested by the magazine editors.

As Bad Bunny told the magazine itself, three years ago he met Berlingeri in a restaurant in Puerto Rico. Since then, they have been a couple, but it was not until several months ago that they both made it public.

Bad Bunny reported that during this time of confinement, he exercises in a home gym of the residence where they are staying, tries to eat healthy, and is a participant in a group chat called “Mafia”, which includes the Puerto Rican rapper Resident.

Even Bad Bunny revealed that both he and Resident are hypochondriacs and they are concerned about the pandemic.

The closure, however, has also not taken away from Bad Bunny the time, creativity or strategy of continuing to compose songs and publish them in the various musical platforms.

Example of her is the theme “At home“, Which launched a week after the Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, decreed a confinement and total closure of businesses, as well as imposing a curfew, as a security measure to prevent infections.

Likewise, Bad Bunny offered a direct on May 2 for Instagram and he exhibited some songs that, according to what he said at the time, he would not publish, until last Sunday, Mother’s Day, he released the album, “Those Who Weren’t Going Out“

In this album a group of urban Puerto Rican artists collaborate, among them, Don Omar, Yandel, Jhay Cortez and the duo of Zion and Lennox.

The album, likewise, has positioned itself among the first in sales on different musical platforms, such as Apple musicas well as in Billboard.

With information from EFE