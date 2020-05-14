Bad Bunny exploded against the current Government of Puerto Rico through your Twitter account. So far, it has reached more than 16.1 thousand retweets and 56.6 thousand likes.

“This government must be removed from root and forever“The highest figure of the Latin trap tweeted. After his tweet, the ‘bad rabbit’ replied a tweet by the Puerto Rican artist iLe.

this government must be taken out by the roots and forever – 👁 (@sanbenito) May 12, 2020

“In the midst of a pandemic, more cases of gender violence, an investigation for corruption and stupid politicking want to approve a new civil code to intervene and manipulate our rights. @wandavazquezg this is your time to do something right. Tell him #NoAlCodigoCivil “, highlighted iLe.

In the midst of a pandemic, more cases of gender violence, an investigation for corruption and stupid politicking want to approve a new civil code to intervene and manipulate our rights. @wandavazquezg this is your time to do something right. Tell #NoAlCodigoCivil – iLe (@ilevitable) May 12, 2020

Bad Bunny has been a great critic against the current Government of Puerto Rico, led by Wanda Vázquez, since Ricardo Rosselló He ruled the island until he decided to resign in the summer of 2019 due to strong pressure from Puerto Ricans for his participation in a controversial chat that caused a political and social crisis on the island.

Strong pressures included massive protests in San Juan and Bad Bunny attended on a couple of occasions along with other well-known Puerto Rican artists, such as Ricky Martin, Resident, Tommy Torres, Sie7e, iLe and Rafa Pabón, among others.

New Code in Puerto Rico

That new code referred to by iLe was approved on Monday by the Senate of Puerto Rico. With 16 votes in favor and 7 against, the Upper House approved the substitute House Bill 1654, which establishes the new Civil Code on the island, thus repealing the current one that dates back to 1930.

The new Civil Code has generated controversy on the part of the community LGBTT for introducing significant changes, such as the establishment of the age of majority at 21 (currently 18), the prohibition of marriages under the age of 18 and restrictions on surrogacy (or surrogacy).

The change to the code also establishes the marriage between “two people” without specifying the sex of the spouses, according to EFE.

Related Bad Bunny Topics

Related video

.