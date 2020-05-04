San Juan, May 4 . .- The Puerto Rican ragpick Bad Bunny devastated this weekend on Instagram by offering a live show in the middle of the quarantine, which was seen at times by more than 300,000 people and in which he exposed his favorite songs and others that he will never publish.

He has already warned, meanwhile, through his official accounts on social networks, that he will not do a direct of this type until 2021

Using a wooden kitchen ladle simulating a microphone and drinking drinks, the artist made a tour of his favorite songs, among them, “Qué malo”, which was included in his last album “#YHLQMDLG”, and which was collaborated by the Puerto Rican reggaeton player Ñengo Flow.

Given this, Bad Bunny thanked his colleague “because he supported my career from the beginning, and that for me is super special.”

“Always grateful to the ‘Real G’, he knows that I respect him and I love him very much. Participating in two songs on my album, that’s super special. You couldn’t escape those songs because they were very bastards,” said Bad Bunny de Ñengo. Flow.

“Thank you for always being from the heart and representing reality. Being real in this game, which is serious,” emphasized Bad Bunny of Ñengo Flow.

Bad Bunny also included Ñengo Flow in “#YHLQMDLG” (I Do What I Win) on the song “Safaera”, in which the duo of Jowell and Randy collaborated.

BAD BUNNY “BITCH” WITH HER BRIDE

And during the performance of “Safaera” on the broadcast, Bad Bunny took the opportunity to “dog” with his partner, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny also said that the song “P FKN R”, in which Arcángel and Kendo Kaponi also collaborated, was the last to be recorded on the album “YHLQMDLG”.

The “mini concert” of Benito Martínez, Bad Bunny’s real name, which lasted more than three hours, talked a little with his thousands of followers who connected from all over the world, mainly from Puerto Rico and Latin America.

ARTISTS CONNECT TO THE DIRECT

And among the thousands of followers who connected to the live show, there were several artists, among them, Ñengo Flow, Arcángel, Kendo Kaponi and the Puerto Rican player Javier Báez.

To give more emotion to their interaction, the artist celebrated in advance the arrival of a new year before some events that have marked Puerto Rico, first due to the earthquakes that occurred at the beginning of the year and then the COVID-19 pandemic, and very effusive he shouted “2021 we wait for you, 2021 come soon”.

BAD BUNNY REGRETS COLLABORATION REJECTION

During the presentation, Bad Bunny confessed that at one point in his career he would record a song with an artist, who did not mention his name, but when they reached an agreement, he refused to do so.

“It made me sad. I had no balls to record with that person. I respect his music and I know his hymns and I sing them, but I was never a fan of that person. I have been saying all night that when I say that an issue is with someone it is with that person and with no one else, “he added.

BAD BUNNY REFLECTS ON THE PANDEMIC

The Puerto Rican musician also reflected on the current situation in the world.

“This (the pandemic) will soon pass and we can get together to party, hug and be able to dance to the new songs that I’m doing.” Indian.

Bad Bunny also took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support and joke about the end of the world.

“I wanted to thank you before the world ends. I would be very sad if that happened. I would like to sing these songs on a platform for everyone,” he said.

“I knew that all this would happen, that’s why I have been wearing a mask for two months,” added the 26-year-old singer with a laugh.

