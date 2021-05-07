Bad Bunny confirmed as part of the cast of ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Such is the popularity of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad bunny, that now even it is being considered within the cinematographic world.

Well after several rumors the confirmation of the participation of the reggaeton in the movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’ was present according to the IMDB site, a medium specialized in cinema. Although it is still unknown what role he will develop in the plot It is a fact that he will make a brief appearance on the tape, and one of his songs will be part of the soundtrack.

This will be the first time that Bad Bunny’s facet as an actor can be seen; However, The singer from Puerto Rico already has other projects on the horizon, such as the series ‘Narcos: México’.

More and more celebrities are integrated into the universe of the saga of ‘Fast and furious‘: John Cena, Ozuna Y Cardi B, are just some of those who have already confirmed their participation in the ninth installment of the saga.

The next June 25 of this 2021 will be the premiere of the film. A new action-packed motorized sequel movie starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne johonson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson Y Jordana Brewster under the direction of Justin Lin.

In other news about Benito, the singer has all his fans delighted after the announcement of his tour ‘The Last World Tour 2022’, which proved to be one of the most anticipated presentations in the United States due to the fact that the pre-sale of his tickets was It sold out despite the fact that the cost of the tickets exceeded $ 2,000 dollars.