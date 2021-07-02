Bad Bunny changes his Bugatti Chiron for a much more modest car

Enlarge

ACD July 1, 2021

Bad Bunny, one of the most important musical stars, has returned to his origins and has once again driven his first car, a Toyota Corolla.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest musical stars of the moment. The trap singer is known for having amassed an incredible fortune (about 7 million euros) that allows him access to any car that crosses his mind. However, he has surprised everyone with his latest automotive acquisition.

Bunny has just revealed on his social networks that has changed his Bugatti Chiron Sports 110 Ans, valued at nearly € 3.3 million, which he bought to appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards, for a modest 2003 Toyota Corolla.

“I’m in a Corolla from 2003 and I’m happy out there, walking”, has revealed Bad Bunny. This occurs after he drove a Toyota Corolla through Los Angeles in the video for his latest single, “Yonaguni.”

From a Bugatti Chiron to a Toyota Corolla

Although the anonymity that driving such a common model gives him is obviously a plus for someone of his stature, the singer has confessed that simply does not have a great passion for cars, so the change of car was an easy decision to make. “I am not a lover of vehicles, I am not a lover of my cars,” he clarified. “My friends like cars, but I am very different, I am not a fan of those things.”

The spectacular and the flashiness of his Bugatti made moving anonymously difficult. People always knew exactly who was in the car when they saw it from outside in their native Puerto Rico, which made their decision to get rid of it that much more imminent.

Fans of the Puerto Rican artist have shown their support for Bunny on social media and have admired the fact that their favorite artist drives such a modest car, leaving thousands of supportive comments below her latest post with the Japanese model.