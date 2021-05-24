Bad Bunny, best Latin artist on the Billboard for the second consecutive year – El Sol de México

Bad Bunny was crowned Best Latin Artist at the Billboard Awards for the second year in a row, defeating Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna and Anuel AA.

The singer also won the awards for Best Latin Song, for “Dakiti” (which he plays with Jhay Cortez), and Best Latin Album for “YHLQMDLG.”

During his speech of thanks, the singer invited the public to be more tolerant of others, and asked to remember that we all go through different situations.

“Love each other, love each other more, you don’t have to waste energy hating anyone. You have to be more empathetic because you never know what someone else is going through,” he said.

The Puerto Rican pointed out that he did not feel like talking, but he dedicated his award to his colleagues who were nominated by his side.

For their part, fans celebrated in networks that his speech had been broadcast in Spanish (as Bad Bunny said), as they considered this act as one more step towards inclusion in Hollywood.