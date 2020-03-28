The singer’s new message has hit the networks, through his transformation and his song exposes that women do not need men to make their lives independent

Bad bunny he did it again: surrounded by diverse young people and posters with phrases like “Not one less”, the singer surprised this Friday by playing an independent woman in the music video for his song “I dog alone.”

In this audiovisual clip, published less than a month after the release of his most recent album “YHLQMDLG”, the Puerto Rican used the title of that work to “do whatever he wants” and break with stereotypes and gender roles .

All the details, from the lyrics to the set, through the participants in the video, have the clear message that women do not need men to make their lives independent.

With verses like “He calls you if he needs you, but for now he is alone” or “Let no slimy stick” the lyrics express the freedom that women should be able to feel to go out and have fun without being judged, complimented or even violated.

The video begins with a boy, the same one who appears in “If I see your mom”, who approaches television to watch the video clip of “I perreo alone”, which begins with Bad Bunny transformed into a black-haired woman and short and red suit that inspires power and strength.

In another sequence, the Puerto Rican plays another woman – or could even be the same woman – with long hair who wears a dress with a tropical print and moves suggestively to the rhythm of the music.

When the stanza sounds, Bad Bunny appears first, playing himself on top of a white car and surrounded by flowers and dancers, and then with a blonde woman, who he also plays, in a room where you can read in neon letters “Not one less ”And“ Women rule ”.

At the end of the video, the message “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she is alone” appears in red letters on a black background.

After the publication of the video, social networks exploded and many users praised Bad Bunny clearly demonstrates in favor of feminism and the LGBT community, which he has done on other occasions, breaking with prejudices towards reggaeton and replacing the macho or homophobic phrases that some reggaetonists use with empowerment verses.

In less than a couple of hours, the video clip already has almost half a million views.

Carmen Aub in a transparent bodysuit that exposes her intimate charms among roses

Kylie Jenner’s friend forgets the bra and shows it all in a see-through jumpsuit

Ximena Duque shows her entire anatomy in a yellow bikini and even Bárbara Bermudo reacts

Alexa Dellanos returns to Instagram with a hot white top and no bra

.