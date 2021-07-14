Bad Bunny attended to see the first game of his basketball team

The ragman owns Los Cangrejeros de Santurce and took the opportunity to see them debut at the Coliseum in Puerto Rico.

After the multiple news about his luxurious vacation in Puerto Rico, Bad bunny he took a break and attended his team’s basketball game.

For those who did not know, the musician owns Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, a Superior Basketball team from Puerto Rico.

Yesterday, with his partner Noah assad, the ragman found a space on his vacation to see them debut at the Coliseo in Puerto Rico.

Although the results were not optimal, since Bad Bunny’s team lost the match. His opponent was Los Capitanes de Arecibo, the rag’s team Anuel AA.

The score was 93-89, leaving Anuel AA’s team as the winner and with a 1-1 record.

Rauw Alejandro, Miky Woodz, Sech, Mora, Jowell, Myke Towers and Tito “El Bambino” were some of the urban artists who accompanied the musicians and came to the main sports venue in the capital.

Let’s remember that a few days ago, Bad Bunny, Ozuna Y Lebron James they found themselves enjoying a well-deserved vacation in the rag’s hometown.

As part of the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron took a break and resigned from the Olympics in Tokyo to disconnect from his obligations.

Thus, the tycoons took advantage of the high temperatures and found themselves on the beaches of Puerto Rico.

“It’s always good to see my brother Bad Bunny! Appreciate the love and hospitality in your hometown! Always love! Until next time we link, ”the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on his Instagram account.

