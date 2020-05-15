Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is the protagonist of the cover of the most recent edition of the American magazine Rolling Stone, in which the interpreter appears with a mask, priority clothing when it comes to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As Bad Bunny himself points out in an interview to the publication, this has been quartered to prevent the spread of the virus with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, 26, in a residence of the Airbnb rental platform on the north coast of Puerto Rico.

Berlingeri, meanwhile, was the one who took the cover photo on May 3, as well as others from Bad Bunny’s daily living and several inns in the same place, as requested by the magazine’s editors.

As Bad Bunny told the magazine itself, three years ago he met Berlingeri at a restaurant in Puerto Rico.

Since then, they have been a couple, but it was not until several months ago that they both made it public.

Bad Bunny reported that during this time of confinement, he exercises in a home gym of the residence where they are staying, tries to eat healthy, and is a participant in a group chat called “Mafia”, which includes the resident Puerto Rican rapper.

Even Bad Bunny reveals that he and Resident are both hypochondriacs and concerned about the pandemic.

“Canelo” Álvarez, Leo Messi, Ben Affleck or the Resident himself give passionate kisses in quarantine in the video “Before the world ends”.

The closure, however, has also not taken away from Bad Bunny the time, creativity or strategy of continuing to compose songs and publish them on various music platforms.

An example of this is the theme “En casita”, which was launched a week after the governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, decreed a total confinement and closure of businesses, as well as imposing a curfew, as a security measure for prevent infections.

In this song Bad Bunny reveals, among others, that in the afternoons he waits for the alert that half an hour before the curfew begins, the Puerto Rican citizens receive on their cell phones.

Likewise, Bad Bunny offered a direct on May 2 on Instagram and exposed some songs that, according to what he said at the time, he would not publish, until last Sunday, Mother’s Day, he released the album, “Those that were not going to come out “

A group of Puerto Rican urban artists collaborate in this album, among them, Don Omar, Yandel, Jhay Cortez and the duo of Zion and Lennox.

The album, likewise, has positioned itself among the first in sales on different music platforms, such as Apple Music, as well as on Billboard.

.