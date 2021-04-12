Bad Bunny announces ‘The last World Tour 2022’ in the United States and Canada – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has announced this Sunday through his social networks, a tour for the year 2022 through 23 cities in the United States, as well as Toronto and Montreal, in Canada.

The cities in the United States that will be part of the so-called “The last World Tour 2022” are Washington DC, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San José, Seattle, Portland, Inglewood, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Hidalgo, El Paso, Denver, Rosemont, Philaldephia, Newark, Brooklyn, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami.

This weekend the urban artist debuted with victory as a wrestler in the 2021 edition of WrestleMania, one of the main events of this sport of the American wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On Saturday he achieved the victory in pairs with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (Florida, United States).

Bad Bunny is a faithful follower of wrestling.

Thus, on January 31st, he fulfilled one of his dreams, when he participated in the legendary wrestling event “Royal Rumble”, also from WWE.

In the video that accompanies the tour announcement today, a man hands him a yellow briefcase that reads “Tour 2022” with a microphone with a skull head inside, and assures him that “it was amazing what you did in Wrestlemania, but now is the time for you to do what you do (sing) ”.