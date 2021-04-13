Bad Bunny announces North American tour in 2022

Bad Bunny returns to the stage and is a trend 0:59

(CNN) – It’s happening! Bad Bunny announced that he will embark on a tour of North America, under the name of The Last World Tour 2022.

It is the same name as his 2020 album.

Tickets go on sale Friday and tour dates run from February to April next year.

Bad Bunny announced the tour on Sunday after his WrestleMania debut. There he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

The Puerto Rican artist won two AMA awards for his second solo album, “YHLQMDLG.”

He also won a career-first Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for “YHLQMDLG” at the 63rd awards ceremony.