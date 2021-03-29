Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri would have ended their relationship

They say that when the river sounds, it is because it carries water. And this could be the case of Bad Bunny and Gabriela berlingeri, who seem to have put an end to their courtship. Although the couple have not commented on it, the singer posted a series of messages that his fans believe is more about having gone their separate ways with the influencer than a new song.

If real, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri would join the list of celebrities who this year ended their relationship, including Anuel AA and Karol G, or Kim kardashian and Kanye west.