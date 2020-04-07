Cleiton “Predator” Silva

The rivalry of Cleiton ‘Predator’ (photo) Y Luan ‘Meow’ has generated quite a stir among MMA fans in BRAVE Combat Federation; the largest MMA promotion company in the Middle East.

Although the duo was supposed to fight for the lightweight championship in March 2020; The rivalry between the two fighters dates back to the BRAVE CF 25 event in August 2019.

Before their meeting, Cleiton ‘Predator’ and Luan ‘Meow’ They were verbally drawing sparks from each other during the weeks leading up to their decisive fight at the BRAVE CF 25 main event held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The MMA world was amazed at how the fierce rivalry quickly ended in an unexpected 32-second submission.

Being the most experienced mixed martial artist, Cleiton ‘Predator’ He chose to display his opponent before going blow for blow with his opponent: a knockout artist.

So when Luan ‘Meow’ He was knocked down on one leg, ended up on his back and forced to surrender, giving up his world title to his greatest rival.

Cleiton ‘Predator’ was crowned as the BRAVE CF World Champion dethroning his enemy.

Right after his loss, Luan went back to work testing the super light waters. However, he stated that his end would be to claim his enemy’s lightweight championship with the statement.

“This is a great opportunity to fight once again in my second home, which is Bahrain, against a very tough opponent. But things remain the same. My mentality is that I need to get out and go back to the game. I want to show everyone that I am still the champion and I want to fight Cleiton again, “ said Meow, who defeated a tough Gadzhimusa Gaziev before returning to Lightweight for a second chance against his archrival.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a worldwide disruption to the economy, lifestyle, entertainment, and events worldwide.

As a result of the health risks caused by large gatherings of people, BRAVE CF officials postponed the event that was planned for March 28 in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil.

While the new date for the fight is still under review, the official statement issued by BRAVE CF says:

“We intend to return to event planning as soon as the situation stabilizes and we have authorization from governments and health organizations, we will return to organizing events.”

Until then, we will only have to wait with our breath held for the clash of these two fighters in an event of BRAVE CF.

