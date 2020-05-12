‘Bacurau’ is a peculiar cross between action film, social drama and postmodern western set in the lost town of Brazil that gives the film its title and which no one has ever heard or heard of except, of course, its own inhabitants and a handful of proud citizens of America by Donald Trump.

The film is, in the words of those responsible, “the conflictive and sometimes explosive encounter between two very different worlds.” A kind of retrofuturist dystopa that reinterprets John Woo’s ‘Human Target’ as a social fable without thereby detaching itself from its same generic inertia as playful relaxation.

In other words, here there is also violence, gunshots and some blood, but to the greater glory of a whole people, who together will never be defeated and not just the Van Damme on duty. Not as stylized as in the (no less remarkable) 1993 film, but with a greater livelihood or dramatic … or social vocation.

Just over two hours of a “Brazilian western” so daring as to use a group of flesh-and-blood Americans as villains, and that as ‘City of God’ or the two installments of ‘Tropa de lite’, give him a I wiggle at the preconceived idea that some may have of what “Brazilian cinema” is.

The forced outbreak of final violence with which this progressive in crescendo ends may be somewhat light for what seemed to have been coming, but it does not matter: It is still a film with a much more social context than pulp, more Costa Costa-Gravas than Quentin Tarantino.

A film with which one even one wants to spend more time and meet all the inhabitants of Bacurau, in a choral film with a very stimulating speech that in the United States would have been reduced to, probably, a stupid, hollow and harmless franchise like ‘The Purge’.

But no, they are not and we are not in the United States, even though the magical realism that permeates this anti-capitalist metaphor, on the other hand, nothing subtle seems to have been rewritten by John Carpenter, in a strange film and so difficult to classify as comforting in his pride as a genuinely work. cinematographic.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex