Dystopian and lysergic Wéstern with a base of magical realism and a final gore dressing capable of keeping the most bewildered viewer on edge, the brutal and excessive Bacurau occurs in “a not so distant future” in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, in the region of Sertón. That is to say, in a mythical territory within the folklore of that country and the imaginary of its cinephilia. The same arid land rich in legends and superstitions that the patriarch of Cinema Novo, Glauber Rocha, investigated and evoked in his most recognized work, God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun (1964), and in its sequel, Antonio das Mortes ( 1969).

Decades later, in that near future, the caciques, the bandit prophets and the foreign weapons return to a town called Bacurau. Abandoned to its fate, the place complies by heart with the painting of a neowéstern (an unpaved town, with a single main street that underpins all the tension of the story) and that of the political fable in Bolsonaro’s time (on television in In the background, public executions are announced that are taking place far from there, in São Paulo). The viewer lands in this mysterious place directly from space. The film opens between stars and satellites. “Once upon a time … there was a man”, seems to say a camera that makes landfall to get on a tanker in which a young woman sleeps, who returns to her town and to the funeral of her 94-year-old grandmother.

If in the first minutes we attend the pilgrimage of a farewell, in the end, with the whole town again as a witness, we attend a new burial ritual. A dry blow of violence that leaves all the restlessness of revenge on the shoulders. From the first goodbye to the matriarch, shaman or santera of the town, whose death invokes “a party of fear and dread”, to the cyclone of violence that is announced in one of the best sequences in the film: a fabulous stampede of horses that crosses the night and the town.

Between the two funerals, the celebrated filmmaker and ex-critic Kleber Mendonça Filho, this time with Juliano Dornelles, enter a fantastic rural world where there are DJs, prostitutes and plasma screens. Also a corrupt mayor, a closed church, an ethnographic museum, drones and motorcycles. An extravagant universe that also refers us to Tarantino and Mad Max, especially when the foreign mercenaries led by a character played by the always disturbing actor Udo Kier come into action. Bacurau, a critical and public success in his country, won the Jury Prize at the last Cannes festival. When the American Michael Moore presented the award to its authors, he spoke of art in dark times, of autocrats and idiots, also of films that make us “defeat” madness. Although it is, as in the case of this excessive film, with the same weapons of unreason.

