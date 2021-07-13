Bacteria to clean diesel contaminated land

In Greenland, there are some 30 abandoned military installations where diesel fuel, once used to keep generators and other machinery running, may have seeped into the ground, as is easy to suspect from large assemblages of heavily rusty diesel drums.

A proven case of contamination of this type is that of an abandoned military airfield (base 9117, Mestersvig) on ​​the coast of eastern Greenland. Forty tons of diesel contaminated the ground in that place. For this reason, the Danish Defense and the engineering company NIRAS started an experiment to optimize the conditions in which certain natural soil bacteria break down diesel compounds.

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) continuously monitored bacterial populations and biodegradation of diesel compounds. After five years, the researchers found that the bacteria had cleaned up up to 82% of the 5,000 tons of contaminated soil.

“Bacteria have been shown to be extremely effective in breaking down the vast majority of compounds in diesel fuel. As a result, this natural method can be applied elsewhere in the Arctic, where it would otherwise be incredibly expensive to remove contaminated soil by airplanes or ships. “explains Professor Jan H. Christensen from the University of Copenhagen. Christensen has been in charge of analyzing the chemical footprints in the diesel-contaminated soil.

The sanitation method is applied by distributing the contaminated soil in a thin layer, which is then plowed, fertilized and oxygenated each year in order to optimize the conditions in which the bacteria break down the hydrocarbons.

Land contaminated with diesel, in the process of cleaning by bacteria. (Photo: Anders Christian Vestergaard)

In the case of this military airfield, it has become clear that bacteria can easily degrade the polluting compounds of diesel on the ground, despite the low temperatures that prevail in Greenland.

The researchers are returning to Greenland this year to conduct further analysis on the course of the experiment. They hope to discover that the bacteria have successfully degraded the remaining mass of diesel. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)