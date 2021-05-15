Bacteria can fly hundreds of miles across the Atlantic

We all assume that the air is capable of transporting objects of different sizes, and we quickly think about the pollens and the allergies they cause. We also assume that, in some cases, these distances can be relatively large. We are seeing it in an especially intense way these years with the phenomena of haze and mud rain from the Sahara.

But theoretical physical models indicate that only the smallest particles can be transported through the air long distances. Are living beings subject to these principles? Can bacteria from distant ecosystems reach our ecosystems? using the air as a vehicle?

Airborne microorganisms

Physical models indicate that particles can remain in the air for long periods of time only if they are very small (below one thousandth of a millimeter). The larger particles, on the other hand, settle after a few hours or days in the air.

Although the most common bacteria are in this size range, most organisms or their propagules are larger and they could not reach relatively long distances. However, our results show that, with a multidisciplinary perspective linking physics, meteorology, mathematics and biology, a dispersal of much larger organisms over long distances can be explained.

The dispersion models commonly used to determine how far particles can go simplify their usual shapes turning them into spheres. But most organisms are not spherical, but rather elongated. If we use the maximum lengths of these organisms in the models, the result is that very few could move through the air relevant distances.

However, when these elongated organisms become mathematically in spheres, their size decreases enormously and much larger organisms can travel long distances.

If, in addition, we take into account that most of the microorganisms can be dried reaching the relative humidity of the air that surrounds them, and that the air can have very low relative humidity, the living particles can decrease their density up to 90%. This allows them to travel even greater distances.

Size Matters?

We have observed by collecting ‘airborne sailors’ from the rooftops of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), that the samples contained a quantity of bacteria with sizes between 0.001 and 0.01 mm in diameter similar to what has been described in the scientific literature . But there were also species of microorganisms much bigger.

By studying the origin of air masses using atmospheric modeling systems, we discovered that on some occasions these air masses could come from places as far away as Canada.

By incorporating biological knowledge (equivalent size and desiccation potential) into physical models, we discovered that collected particles up to 0.4mm in length (in the world of airmen this size is incredibly large) could originate in locations hundreds of kilometers away from the UAM headquarters (Cantoblanco, Madrid), instead of the hundreds of meters predicted by the models.

Possible trajectories of 5 days in the sampling period when a cyanobacteria of 92.1 µm in length and 2 µm in thickness was captured, converted to an equivalent size of 8.2 µm and considering 75% desiccation. The lines show the possible origin of the air mass that this organism could transport.

How the weather conditions influence

Many researchers have looked for relationships between the number of airmen and the conditions of the atmosphere at the point of capture, such as wind speed, rain or temperature. The results have been mixed. Some authors have observed that a meteorological variable is directly related to the concentration, while for others the relationship is inverse.

Our work, carried out in collaboration with the AEMET, has shown that the relationships they are very intense with the general conditions of the atmosphere and not with specific variables.

During the sampling period, the passage of several fronts and different atmospheric conditions occurred. These were related to the numbers of airmen captured, which did not depend so much on the origin of the air trajectories.

Consequences of movement over long distances

The possibility of the movement of microorganisms over long distances through the air has profound implications in various fields. On the one hand, at an ecological level, it allows us to understand the distribution of microorganisms in the planet.

Our results in the polar areas seem to indicate that there exists in the cryosphere a community of cosmopolitan bacteria which represents an important proportion of the diversity of organisms in these ecosystems.

The gene flow that this continuous access to the different Earth’s ecosystems can bring a new perspective to the microbiology of the planet.

On the other hand, our results may have implications in the mobility of pathogens that cause diseases both in the agriculture, livestock or human beings.

In any case, the fact that organisms of different sizes can be transported long distances does not imply that they reach their destination. alive and capable of reproducing.

However, other preliminary data, yet to be published, show that in the most inhospitable environment on Earth, the Antarctic plateau, with extreme desiccation (with relative humidity as low as 2%), temperatures around -50 ℃ in summer, high incidence of ultraviolet radiation (with 24 hours of light a day), and with hardly any food to survive, more than 50 % of captured airmen show membrane integrity. This could mean that they have the ability to reproduce when conditions allow.

Our results indicate that many of the microorganisms, even the largest ones, can travel great distances. using the air as a vehicle. In addition, it has been discovered that local meteorological conditions have a direct influence on the presence of microorganisms transported at the ground level.

These new discoveries may have relevant repercussions on how we understand the biodiversity and biogeography of microorganisms. They can also help prevent the effects that certain pathogenic microorganisms they can have in agriculture, livestock or humans.

Antonio Quesada de Corral is Professor of Plant Physiology, Autonomous University of Madrid.

Ana Justel is Professor of Statistics, Autonomous University of Madrid.

Sergi González Herrero is a meteorologist, AEMET State Meteorology Agency.

Sofía Galbán Méndez is a PhD student in Microbiology, Autonomous University of Madrid.

