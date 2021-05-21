Bacon Cheeseburgers: The ‘American Diet’ Inflames and Increases Heart Risk

We already know: Eating a diet rich in ultra-processed foods can be incredibly detrimental to your long-term health, specifically when it comes to your heart and weight management. Not in vain in recent years, doctors, nutritionists and scientists, have not stopped warning us about the overwhelming evidence. The truth is that today more than ever the popular phrase “we are what we eat” makes sense and invites us to make adjustments that improve our quality of life. Finally, processed and fast foods are the most lethal enemy of today’s society and end up deteriorating physical, mental and emotional health.

This is suggested by a recent research work that comes to give us even more clarity about the devastating consequences of following the typical eating style of American society. Which in most cases, is characterized by being a diet full of added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and saturated fat. In addition, experts discovered that this type of diet is a direct threat to intestinal health. This recent study was led by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Cleveland Clinic, the results were overwhelming: eating a diet high in sugar and fat can damage the immune system, in the gut in both mice and humans.

Much more specifically, they concluded that the typical American diet is associated with damage to Paneth cells. Which play too decisive a role in health, since they are immune cells found in the intestine and they are essential to regulate inflammation levels. When these cells cannot carry out their normal functions, the immune system of the intestine will undergo significant alterations and, above all, it becomes prone to inflammation. It is well known that inflammation although it presents as a natural response of the immune system to foreign invaders such as viruses and bacteria, injuries or infections. When inflammation remains for a long period of time for no apparent reason, it is classified as chronic and is said to be the origin of most degenerative diseases.

The truth is that one of the main consequences of presenting damage to Paneth cells is that we will be much more susceptible to attack by bacteria that cause diseases. And above all, it will increase the risk of suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases, such as colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease.

What is fascinating about this type of study, and which fortunately is becoming more and more constant, is that they come as one more link that complements the doctors’ recommendations and various health organizations worldwide. Finally, we cannot deny that we have heard it ad nauseam, especially this last year with the pandemic: food plays a key role in our state of health and in the prevention of diseases.

The reality is that the standard American diet is the clear representation of an outdated nutritional scheme and the important role that for years has been given to the food industry. It is undeniable that in many cases these are companies that think about everything except our health. Therefore, following a diet high in unhealthy fats and with abundant added sugars is a completely disruptive scheme for the internal ecosystem of the intestinal microbiome. As a result, the immune system will suffer serious damage, since between the 70 and 80% of our defenses are in the intestine.

As the study researchers point out, you don’t become obese overnight. In fact, it is known to be gradual; that is, people tend to lead a sedentary lifestyle and follow a diet rich in processed foods for long periods of time (for 20 or 30 years), before becoming officially obese. With this in mind, it is possible that Paneth cells in obese adults reach a point of no return, even when positive dietary changes and other lifestyle improvements are made. In conclusion, the researchers pointed out that the studies in this regard should continue, especially as a strong preventive measure. It is also necessary to check if this process is reversible or not.

Finally, following a caloric diet, deficient in fiber and rich in inflammatory foods, is the basis for developing chronic diseases. As is the specific case of diabetes, cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, high cholesterol, hormonal imbalances, cancer and even Alzheimer’s and certain types of dementia. The good picture is that as these changes usually occur gradually over time, detecting these eating behaviors early on can be decisive and reversible.

As a last recommendation it is important bet on a healthy and balanced diet, inspired by the consumption of whole, natural foods and prioritizing sources of plant origin. Do not forget to integrate the consumption of foods rich in probiotics and fiber, which strengthen intestinal health, positively feed the microbiota and positively stimulate the immune system.

–

It may interest you: