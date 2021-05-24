Backwards! Noelia shows off her charms with fishnet stockings | Instagram

The singer Noelia shared new content on Instagram where she shows the most daring with this peculiar outfit that has attracted more than the attention of her followers because they have paid attention to the details and especially to the fishnet stockings transparent that you are wearing.

The Photo which is quite flirtatious like many others that she has shared with us, she presumes showing off all her splendor and her later charms, that although not only the most voluptuous, her followers love them above all because they affirm that Noelia it has “no plastic at all”.

The beautiful celebrity has maintained her same figure, since she began her career more than 20 years ago, with the passage of time and with exercise she has remained in the words of some of her fans looking perfect.

Besides being a singer the interpreter of “Candle“She is also a model, businesswoman and actress, although in this area she only participated in a few films and with small roles.

Are you sure you’re ready for something like me? Look at me on my OnlyFans, “wrote Noelia.

In this photo, not only her derrier stands out, but also her beauty, it is likely that the looks are only focused on this part of her body, but undoubtedly by paying attention to the image we can enjoy her angelic face, in addition to her narrow waist .

17 hours ago this photo was shared as well as other quite flirtatious publications that the singer and businesswoman has made.

Something that also draws attention in this image is the edition, since Noelia appears surrounded by a red aura, in the background we have a kind of curtain with her name in both large and small letters.

The image is of excellent quality because thanks to it we can also notice that the long-sleeved blouse she is wearing is a bit transparent and that she is also wearing a waistband with some laces on the back.

Always looking beautiful and beautiful body friend Noelia greetings “,” You are beautiful my beautiful love “,” Beautiful woman “, wrote some fans.

With more than 12 thousand like’s and 146 comments from her followers, the beautiful singer once again gave herself the task of pampering her fans with her content, for them it is something more than normal to see Noelia show her charms, turned legs and so on.