Backstreet Boys join their voices in concert via streaming for their quarantined fans | Instagram

The American “boy band”, The Backstreet Boys delighted with his voices to his fans in a concert via streaming due to quarantine by the coronavirus.

Kevin, A.J., Nick, Howie and Brian vibrated the hearts of their fans thanks to the magic of technology after meeting via streaming in a concert that sought to encourage his fans and make their days in isolation more bearable by the threat of Covid-19.

As is well known, the news in recent days has not been very encouraging and the pandemic it takes more and more human lives.

Faced with such uncertainty, artists They have had to find various ways to reach their audience to provide support and messages of encouragement to endure the crisis.

The meeting of the members of the popular band wanted to provide a pleasant moment to their fans and each one from their homes performed the song “I want it that way”.

Thanks to the video edits that made it possible for its members Kevin, A. J., Nick, Howie and Brian to appear “together” even though each is in their homes by restrictions as do thousands of people around the world.

Likewise, the artists shared a bit of their intimacy since members of their family also appeared in the videos, as in the case of Nick who appeared with his son or also Kevin who showed his little ones.

The video was shared on Youtube and we do not doubt that it has caused fury and excitement among his faithful followers just as they do on stage.

The pop music group formed in Orlando, FloridaOn April 20, 1993, his story began with Lou Pearlman, a millionaire living in Orlando, called the “bull” who had the concern of forming a group of five young boys who knew how to sing and dance.

The band has sold more than 140 million of records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling groups recorded in music history. They are considered the most important and influential male pop band in the history of music. In accordance with BillboardThey are the first group since Sade to send their first seven albums into the top 10 on that list.

