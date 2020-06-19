One of the most important WWE stories in recent days has been Kevin Owens, choosing not to appear on recent WWE RAW recordings due to a positive talent development test for COVID-19. All WWE employees underwent mandatory COVID-19 testing, and we have not heard updates on more positive cases.

Kevin Owens’ WWE status and possible return date have been widely discussed. We also know the real reason behind Owens’ decision, but what has the reaction been like behind the scenes?

Sean Ross Sapp revealed in the Q&A Podcast on Fightful Select that the decision between WWE and Kevin Owens was amicable and that the company did not pressure him to appear on the recordings.

SRS also revealed how Kevin Owens is perceived in the backstage of WWE. No one will be surprised if Kevin Owens is universally loved behind the scenes. Many people in the backstage even consider KO to be a moral compass. So if Kevin Owens feels a situation is difficult, it really is difficult, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

This is what SRS shared during the Q&A podcast:

Q: Do you think more boys and girls will choose to skip upcoming recordings now?

MR: Well, Kevin Owens did it. From what I understand, he was completely friendly. From what I understand, he told them he was not going in this time for the next RAW recordings to be made this week, and they did not pressure him to do so.

Everyone likes Kevin Owens. I haven’t heard a person say, ‘Man, that Kevin Owens is an idiot, that Kevin Owens is hard to deal with.’

Many people see it as a good moral indicator and moral compass, and generally, if you say something is a difficult situation, it is probably a difficult situation. He is quite a punished boy. He’s been showing up to work. You have been trying to make it work.

When will Kevin Owens return?

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens could return on June 29, meaning the former Universal Champion could only miss a week of time on television.

The positive COVID-19 test, as reported by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, led to several recordings changes and multiple rewrites for WWE programming.

WWE intends to move forward on the altered schedule, and ideally they would like Owens to return as soon as possible.

