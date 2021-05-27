Backlash Over New Chad Michael Murray Ted Bundy Movie

Chad Michael Murray has been cast in yet another movie about American serial killer Ted Bundy, and the announcement has seen a huge amount of backlash across Twitter. Per Screen Daily, American Boogeyman “follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.'” Chad Michael Murray plays Bundy, while the film also stars Lin Shaye and Holland Roden.

“Ted Bundy is such a fascinatedly divisive character and is the true personification of evil,” Voltage Pictures president and COO Jonathan Deckter said of the film. “Murray is so talented and expertly captures Bundy’s charm and seductive nature, traits that the notorious killer exploited to win the trust of his victims as well as society. “

Sure, but a lot of people have questions about why, exactly, we need another movie that glorifies Bundy’s “charm and seductive nature.” As one person on Twitter wrote, “He was a vile monster who gruesomely ended the lives of probably more than 30 young women. Please stop making this true-crime consumer-porn trash.” And as another said “No thanks, Ted Bundy movie. If I want a story about a white guy who murders women I’ll just watch the news.”

American Boogeyman is slated for an August 2021 release.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

