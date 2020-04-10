By Jörn Poltz and Paul Carrel

MÜNICH, Germany, Apr 10 (.) – During a January lunch at an auto parts company, a worker asked a colleague to pass the salt to him. In addition to the salt shaker, at that time, they shared the new coronavirus, according to the scientists’ conclusion.

The fact that their interaction has been documented is the result of intense scrutiny, part of a rare success story in the global fight against the virus.

The coworkers were the initial links in what was the first documented chain of multiple human-to-human transmissions outside Asia of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

Both worked for auto parts supplier Webasto Group in Stockdorf, a German city of 4,000 inhabitants near Munich.

The company was placed under a global microscope after it revealed that one of its employees, a Chinese woman, had the virus detected and had brought it to Webasto headquarters. There he passed it on to his colleagues, the scientists discovered, including a person who had lunch in the cafeteria and with whom the Chinese patient had no contact.

The Jan. 22 scene is one of dozens of daily incidents that scientists have recorded during a medical search to track, assess and isolate infected workers, so that the Bavarian regional government can stop the spread of the virus.

The hunt has helped Germany gain valuable time to strengthen its defenses against COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus.

The time Germany got may have saved lives, scientists say.

The first locally transmitted COVID-19 outbreak started earlier than Italy’s, but Germany has had far fewer deaths.

The first detected local transmission from Italy was on February 21. By then, the German Ministry of Health had launched an information campaign and there was already a government strategy to tackle the virus that would depend on widespread testing.

In Germany, so far, more than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19. In Italy, with a smaller population, the total exceeds 17,600.

GRAPHIC-Contrast of the curves (English): https://reut.rs/3c2UZA4

“We learned that we must carefully trace the infection chains to interrupt them,” Clemens Wendtner, the doctor who treated patients in Munich, told ..

Wendtner partnered with some of Germany’s top scientists to address what became known as the ‘Munich group’, and advised the Bavarian government on how to respond.

Bavaria led the way with the quarantines, which spread to the country on March 22.

Scientists, including England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty, have acknowledged that early and widespread testing in Germany slowed the spread of the virus.

“We all know that Germany came out ahead in terms of its ability to test for the virus and there is a lot to learn from that,” Witty said on television earlier this week.

Christian Drosten, the chief virologist at the Charite hospital in Berlin, said that Germany benefited from a clear group coming soon.

“Because we had this Munich cohort from the start … it became clear that with great effort we could inhibit this spread even further,” he said in a daily podcast for NDR radio on the coronavirus.

Drosten, who declined to be interviewed for this story, was one of more than 40 scientists involved in the group’s scrutiny. Their work was preliminarily documented in a working document late last month. The document, not yet peer-reviewed, was shared on the NDR site.

It was Monday, January 27, when Holger Engelmann, CEO of Webasto, told authorities that one of his employees had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Shanghai woman attended meetings at the company’s headquarters.

The woman’s parents from Wuhan had visited her before she traveled to Stockdorf on January 19, according to the record. While in Germany, he felt unusual chest and back pain and got tired throughout the stay. But she attributed the symptoms to jet lag.

She became feverish on the flight back to China, tested positive after landing, and was hospitalized. Her parents also tested positive. She told managers the result and sent an email to the CEO.

In Germany, Engelmann said he immediately set up a crisis team that alerted medical authorities and began trying to locate staff members who had been in contact with his Chinese colleague.

The same CEO was among them. “Only four or five days before receiving the news, I had shaken his hand,” he said.

Now known as Germany’s “case zero”, the Shanghai patient is a “proven project management employee with a long history” that Engelmann knows personally, she told ..

The company has not disclosed its identity or that of others involved because, they have said, anonymity encourages staff to cooperate with Germany’s efforts to contain the virus.

The task of finding who had contact with her was easier thanks to the electronic calendars of the Webasto workers; For the most part, all the doctors needed was to check staff appointments.

“It was a stroke of luck,” said Wendtner, the doctor who treated the Munich patients. “We got all the information we needed from staff to rebuild the infection chains.”

For example, Case # 1, the first person in Germany infected by the Chinese woman, sat next to her in a meeting in a small room on January 20, the scientists wrote.

When the calendar data was incomplete, the scientists said, they could often use the entire genome sequence, which looks at differences in the virus’ genetic code from different patients, to map its spread.

By following all these links, they discovered that Case # 4 had been in contact with the patient from Shanghai several times. Then Case # 4 sat back to back with a colleague in the cafeteria.

When that colleague asked him for the salt again, the scientists deduced, the virus passed from one to the other: it became case # 5.

Webasto said on January 28 that it was temporarily shutting down its Stockdorf site. Between January 27 and February 11, a total of 16 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Munich group. All but one developed symptoms.

All those who tested positive were sent to the hospital so that they could be observed and the doctors could learn from the disease.

Bavaria closed public activity in mid-March. Since then, Germany has closed schools, shops, restaurants, playgrounds and sports facilities, and many companies have lowered the curtain to help the cause.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC-Monitoring of the coronavirus in the world https://reut.rs/2UpTAh3

Different curves: COVID-19 deaths in Italy and Germany (English) https://reut.rs/3c2UZA4

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^>

(Joern Poltz reported from Munich, Paul Carrel from Berlin; additional reports by Markus Wacket in Berlin and Gavin Jones in Rome; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)